Services for Virginia Wiggins Hobeika will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery.

Mrs. Hobeika, 88, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the NHC Healthcare in Lexington, SC.

Born in Dillon County, SC, February 27, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Myrtie Wiggins and Virgie Bethea Wiggins. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, operated a beauty shop for 21 years, and retired with the public school system after 17 years of service. Her joy was her family. Survivors include her daughter, Gwen “Muffin” Anderson of Lexington, SC; sister, June Elvington of Sumter, SC; grandchildren, Dawn & Mark Allen of Florence, McLendon Anderson (Jessica) of Timmonsville, and Sloan Anderson (Regina) of Timmonsville; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Allen, Jesse Allen, Karlie Anderson, Lanie McGee, Payton McGee, Savanna Anderson, and Kaylee Anderson.

Mrs. Hobeika was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Hobeika; brothers, Buddy Wiggins and Marion David Wiggins. Memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536, or to the Dillon Christian School, P.O. Box 151, Dillon, SC 29536.