Entrants Being Accepted For 2022 Dillon County Tomato Contest

Entrants now being accepted for the 2022 Dillon County Tomato Contest. Two divisions: Youth Division, ages 7-17, and Adult Division, ages 18+. Must live and grow in Dillon County. Deadline to register is June 1. Complete rules and registration found at TINYURL.COM/DILLONTOMATO2022 or at the Dillon Extension Office, 200 South Fifth Avenue B, Dillon.

A Registration, Planning, and Rules meeting will be held April 18, at 6:30 p.m., Dillon Extension Office, 200 South Fifth Avenue B, Dillon. Call 843-774-8318 with any questions.