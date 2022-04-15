Latta Springfest Is Saturday (with entertainment and vendors list)

Latta Springfest will be held April 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Come and enjoy fabulous food, handmade crafts, and delightful entertainment. There will be something for people of all ages.

This year we will have the trackless train and amusement rides suitable for the entire family! Both children and adults are sure to enjoy the many activities at this year’s Latta Springfest.

Featured entertainers, The Andy Locklair & Oneida Martin Show from 11:00 – 12:30. Green Brother’s Karate Dojo will entertain you with their karate moves. The band Kipp Taylor and Nu Look Band will keep the entertainment rocking from 1:00 – 2:30 and then again from 3:00 – 4:30! Jace the Reacher will also be performing from 2:30 -3:00. Local radio personality, Dan E. Lockemy, will be back as Master of Ceremonies.

These are just a few of the many attractions awaiting you in Latta.

You may also visit Veteran’s Park and learn how our town honors those who have served in the Armed Forces.

Rain or shine there is something for everyone in Latta on Saturday, April 16th.

Vendors include:

Hammer Down Fun and Games – Hi-Strikers

Sykes Novelties

Latta High School FFA – Plants

Dakota Love – Candles and Wax Melts

Tish Treasures and Accessories – Jewelry

Blue Raine Boutique – Women’s clothing

Kingdom Amusements – Airbrush

Capt. Andrew T. Harlee, SCV – Flags and hats

Torin Huntleigh Studio – Jewelry

Ruth Johnson – Jewelry

Mimi’s Natural Pantry – Lye Soaps, Body Butter, Oils

Archie Bullard – Airbrush Face Painting, Temp. Tattoos

Latta Voter Registration Coalition

JT Photo Plug – Video Booth

Dwayne Gibson – Retail

CareSouth Carolina

Keyes Kreativity

Robert Porter

Gregory Washington – Wings, Fish, Turkey Legs

Platinum Desserts, LLC – Candy Apples, Gourmet Popcorn

Just Like Mommas – Burgers, Hot Dogs

Coastal BBQ

ZZZ’s Lemonade

Lutherine Williams

Community Worship Center – Barbecue

Mike’s Italian Ice

Val-T-Treats – Cakes and Cup Cakes

Karen Berry – Ribs

Bibleway Tabernacle Church – Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Turkey Legs

The Allan Brigman Fatback

Love & Mercy Creations – Strawberries, Oreo

Reaves Alford – Funnel Cakes

Sunshine’s Sweet Creations – Funnel Cakes, Lemonade

Harley Concession – Fish, Wings, Chicken Tenders

Buddy Rogers – Barbecue

Eating with the G’s, LLC – Desserts

L&S Concession – Hot Dogs, Cheeseburgers

Monica’s Italian Ice – Italian Ice, Pretzels

Kona Ice of Florence, LLC – Tropical Shaved Ice

The Ray’s BBQ

Julee’s Philadelphia Water Ice

Girl Scout Group 1204 of Latta – Girl Scout Cookies

Larry Pulliam – Hot Dog Cart

Mary Stubbs – Clothes & Toys

Made Enterprises