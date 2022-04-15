Latta Springfest Is Saturday (with entertainment and vendors list)

Latta Springfest will be held April 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Come and enjoy fabulous food, handmade crafts, and delightful entertainment. There will be something for people of all ages.
This year we will have the trackless train and amusement rides suitable for the entire family! Both children and adults are sure to enjoy the many activities at this year’s Latta Springfest.
Featured entertainers, The Andy Locklair & Oneida Martin Show from 11:00 – 12:30. Green Brother’s Karate Dojo will entertain you with their karate moves. The band Kipp Taylor and Nu Look Band will keep the entertainment rocking from 1:00 – 2:30 and then again from 3:00 – 4:30! Jace the Reacher will also be performing from 2:30 -3:00. Local radio personality, Dan E. Lockemy, will be back as Master of Ceremonies.
These are just a few of the many attractions awaiting you in Latta.
You may also visit Veteran’s Park and learn how our town honors those who have served in the Armed Forces.
Rain or shine there is something for everyone in Latta on Saturday, April 16th.
Vendors include:
Hammer Down Fun and Games – Hi-Strikers
Sykes Novelties
Latta High School FFA – Plants
Dakota Love – Candles and Wax Melts
Tish Treasures and Accessories – Jewelry
Blue Raine Boutique – Women’s clothing
Kingdom Amusements – Airbrush
Capt. Andrew T. Harlee, SCV – Flags and hats
Torin Huntleigh Studio – Jewelry
Ruth Johnson – Jewelry
Mimi’s Natural Pantry – Lye Soaps, Body Butter, Oils
Archie Bullard – Airbrush Face Painting, Temp. Tattoos
Latta Voter Registration Coalition
JT Photo Plug – Video Booth
Dwayne Gibson – Retail
CareSouth Carolina
Keyes Kreativity
Robert Porter
Gregory Washington – Wings, Fish, Turkey Legs
Platinum Desserts, LLC – Candy Apples, Gourmet Popcorn
Just Like Mommas – Burgers, Hot Dogs
Coastal BBQ
ZZZ’s Lemonade
Lutherine Williams
Community Worship Center – Barbecue
Mike’s Italian Ice
Val-T-Treats – Cakes and Cup Cakes
Karen Berry – Ribs
Bibleway Tabernacle Church – Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Turkey Legs
The Allan Brigman Fatback
Love & Mercy Creations – Strawberries, Oreo
Reaves Alford – Funnel Cakes
Sunshine’s Sweet Creations – Funnel Cakes, Lemonade
Harley Concession – Fish, Wings, Chicken Tenders
Buddy Rogers – Barbecue
Eating with the G’s, LLC – Desserts
L&S Concession – Hot Dogs, Cheeseburgers
Monica’s Italian Ice – Italian Ice, Pretzels
Kona Ice of Florence, LLC – Tropical Shaved Ice
The Ray’s BBQ
Julee’s Philadelphia Water Ice
Girl Scout Group 1204 of Latta – Girl Scout Cookies
Larry Pulliam – Hot Dog Cart
Mary Stubbs – Clothes & Toys
Made Enterprises
