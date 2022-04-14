Latta United Methodist Church Holds Maundy Thursday Service

Latta United Methodist Church held a Maundy Thursday Service on Thursday, April 14.

The service opened with a greeting. The congregation sang “Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence.”

The scripture lesson was Exodus 12:1-14. Rev. Mike and Beth Rouse sang the duet, “When He Prayed Beneath The Trees.”

The gospel lesson was John 17:20-26.

Rev. Mike Rouse spoke on “See My Glory.” There was a Prayer of Confession and Pardon. This was followed by Thanksgiving and Communion and the Service of the Word and Table.

The altar was then stripped recognizing the darkness of the world without Christ.

All departed in silence.

Commemorating The Last Supper

Rev. Mike Rouse, pastor

“This is my body,” Jesus said as he took the bread. “This is my blood,” he said as he took the cup. “Do this in remembrance of me.”

Maundy Thursday is “a time of sharing with others, showing loving concern for one another, and partaking of Holy Communion. That is what the Lord asked of his disciples and asks of us.”