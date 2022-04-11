Y.A.N.A. To Hold Annual Autism & Other Disabilities Awareness Event On April 23rd

You Are Not Alone (Y.A.N.A.) Special Needs Support will host its Annual Autism Awareness & Other Disabilities Event on Saturday, April 23, at 12 noon. This event will take place at Outreach Family Fellowship, 136 Pee Dee Church Road, Dillon. There will be free food, resources, balloon release (tentative), and photo booth, etc. For the safety of everyone, masks and social distancing is recommended. For further information, please contact Se’Lisa Scott at 843-845-1313 or Connie Nesmith at 843-601-2116.