Local COVID-19 Testing And Vaccination Clinics: April 12-15

COVID-19 FREE COMMUNITY TESTING EVENTS
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Dillon County
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing unit.
CareSouth Carolina Lake View
103 N. Kemper St.
Lake View, SC 29563
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Dillon County
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing unit.
CareSouth Carolina Dillon
207 Monroe St.
Dillon, SC 29536
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Dillon County
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing unit.
CareSouth Carolina Latta
122 Latimer St.
Latta, SC 29565
APRIL 12, 13, 14, & 15, 2022
MARION COUNTY
Sponsored by Medical University of South Carolina
Operating from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
No appointment necessary.
MUSC Marion Medical Center
2929 E. Hwy. 76
Mullins, SC 29574
SELF-ADMINISTERED TESTS
For the week of April 11-15, self-administered PCR and rapid antigen tests are available daily at all health department locations from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The local location is Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, S.C. 29536.
VACCINE CLINIC INFORMATION
All South Carolinians aged 5 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those aged 5-17. However, all three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen—are available to those aged 18 and older. Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting vaccination appointments. If you prefer to register for a DHEC-sponsored clinic, call the vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110, or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov.
Additional vaccination clinics are at the following locations:
APRIL 12, 13, 14, & 15, 2022
DILLON COUNTY
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dillon County Health Department
201 W. Hampton St.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
**
APRIL 12, 13, 14, & 15, 2022
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Latta Center
122 Latimer St.
Latta, SC 29565
Available for ages 5 to 17. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.