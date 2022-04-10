Gail Victoria “Vickie” Brumble Snipes, 74, passed away peacefully with her children and friends by her side at MUSC in Florence, SC, April 2, 2022. Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Pyerian Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery with the Pastor James Orr officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM at the church prior to the service. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family.

Mrs. Snipes was born in Dillon County on July 22, 1947, the daughter of the late Walker and Hazel Brumble. She was a graduate of Latta High School where she enjoyed her time as a drum major. After high school she married her high school sweetheart, Loyd Nelson Snipes, Sr. Together had two children and two grandchildren. They made a happy and welcoming home to everyone that passed through their doors.

Vickie was a member of Pyerian Baptist Church where she was active in the nursery program and loved rocking all the babies that passed through the church. She was always ready to cook a meal for a family in need and I am sure most everyone in Floydale has had one of her delicious cakes!

Mrs. Snipes is survived by her daughter, Gail Snipes Brigman of Dillon, SC; son, Loyd Nelson Snipes, Jr., (Joy) of Latta, SC; grandchildren, Cody Ray Snipes and Brandon Michael Brigman; brother Jimmy Brumble (Debbie) of Lake City, SC and sister-in-law Charlotte Brumble. Also left to keep her memory alive are her best friends Linda Lewis, Trudy Rogers, Barbara Hayes, and lots of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Loyd Nelson Snipes, Sr. and brother Larry Brumble.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com.