SUMTER—Lonnie Cox, 85, widower of Mary Porter Cox, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Sumter.

Born November 5, 1936, in Dillon, he was a son of the late Lloyd Cox and the late Mae Burr Cox. Mr. Cox was a member of Hickory Road Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Marines and retired from the U.S. Navy. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Mr. Cox also retired from the S.C. Department of Corrections. He was a loving husband, caring father and grandfather, He loved life and lived it with great happiness. He was a very caring individual that never met a stranger.

Survivors include two sons, Mark Cox (Laura) of Dalzell, and Jonathon Cox (Kathy) of Sumter; four grandchildren, Katie Huggins (Justin), Brandon Cox (Lauren), Travis Ingram (Christina), and Daniel Tallon (Tara), two great grandchildren, Jack Huggins, and Allie Ingram; one sister, Ruth Johnson; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles E. Cox, Lloyd Cox, Jr., and Harvey Cox; and four sisters, Nellie C. Lane, Ola Mae Hudson, Maxine Hamer, and Ruby Hodge.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel. Burial with military honors will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Cox, Travis Ingram, Daniel Tallon, Justin Huggins, Timothy Pridgen, and Jamey Gowdy.

The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be sent to NHC Healthcare Sumter, 1018 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter, SC 29150.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.