Alma B. McNeil, 90, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence after an illness.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in Gibson, NC, June 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Douglas Everette Barfield and Ethel B. Gibson Barfield. She was the widow of the late Luther “Duck” McNeil and was a member of the Dillon Congregational Holiness Church.

Survivors include her granddaughters, Susan McKenzie (B.J.) of Hamer and Debbie Taylor of Little Rock; sister, Frances Wise of Dallas, TX; great-grandchildren, Cody McKenzie (Katie), Brooke Smith (Jason), Blake Becker, and Hanna Hyatt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther “Duck” McNeil; son, Oot McNeil; brother, H.D. Barfield; and sisters, Ethel Bell Kethley and Kathleen Clark.