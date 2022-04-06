Dillon Garden Club Delivering Fresh Flowers To S.C. Welcome Center

The Dillon Garden Club periodically takes fresh flowers, recently Camellias, to the South Carolina Welcome Center out on I-95.



Larry Willard gave us permission last year to let this be a garden project for our club. The camellias have been beautiful and we have taken some four times already, even a bowl of waxed camellias which last a little longer.

Our plan will be to take flowers out there whenever our beautiful Southern plants are blooming as an ongoing project for The Dillon Garden Club. Holly Jacobs is the president, and Donna Borders is the vice-president.

Pictured are, left to right, Kalia Bowman of the S.C. Welcome Center, and Donna Borders and Jan Austin, garden club members. (Contributed Photo)