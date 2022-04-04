Services for Gerald Lide Moody will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Burial with military honors will be held in the church cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

Mr. Moody, 76, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born in Hamer, SC, November 5, 1945, he was the son of the late Lide T. Moody and Neva Wiggins Moody. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, and was a U.S. Navy Veteran.

Survivors include his daughters, Leigh Moody Dotson (Greg) of Latta and Leslie Moody Kline of Lexington, SC; son, Matthew Lide Moody (Sarah Jane) of Hamer; grandchildren, Lauren Katherine Lee, Julianna Lee, and Jacob Dixon Lee, Katelyn Grace Kline, Samantha Jane Moody, and Amelia Mae Moody; sister, Betty Moody McCormick of Rowland, NC; brother, Harold Moody (Mickie) of Hamer; numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Moody was preceded in death by his parents, Lide & Neva Moody; sisters, Helen Moody Price and Lillian Moody; brother-in-law, J.C. McCormick.