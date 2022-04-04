Graveside services for Donald T. Jackson will be held 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Riverside Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Jackson, 68, died Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Pruitt Health in Dillon.

Born in Dillon County, SC, December 10, 1953, he was the son of the late John Jackson and Nellie West Jackson. He was a member of First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his friends, Faye & Warren Powell of Dillon.