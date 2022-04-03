Rep. Jackie Hayes Presents Sheriff’s Office With $1.1 Million Check

By Betsy Finklea

Rep. Jackie Hayes presented Sheriff Douglas Pernell and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office with a check for $1,101,145.



Rep. Hayes said this will help put the tools necessary into the Sheriff’s Office to be able to protect the citizens and fight crime. He said our law enforcement are underappreciated.

Of these funds, $398,000 was used to purchase 25 sets of riot gear 10 portable 800 radios, 10 mobile radios, 10 in-car cameras, pistols, a drug dog, rifles, and narcotics surveillance equipment.

Another $346,815 was used to fund the first year of the Violent Crime Task Force (three officers-two from the county and one from the city), three Tahoes, three mobile radios, three portable radios, three computers, three pistols, three rifles, and office furniture. It also pays for utilities.

The salaries of three School Resource officers were funded through a state grant—two of these were from Latta and one from Lake View. They also received an equipment grant for $198,000 for the School Resource Officers. The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of obtaining new Ford Explorers each equipped with a new mobile radio, portable radios, new tasers, and rifles.

Sheriff Douglas Pernell appreciates Rep. Hayes’ efforts in securing these funds for the Sheriff’s Office.