Edward Joseph Walsh, III, 89, died Monday, March 28, 2022 from injuries sustained in an accident.

Services will be announced later by Cooper Funeral Home. Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home with visitation following to 8:00 p.m. The service will be be livestreamed on Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Born in Troy, Rensselear County, New York, March 21, 1933, he was the son of the late Edward Joseph Walsh, II and Marie Agnes Vedder Walsh.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army and later, the National Guard, a retired truck driver, member of the Dillon American Legion, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a registered parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church in Florence, SC.

Survivors include his sons, Jeffrey E. Walsh (Kathryn) of Hamer, SC, Keith A. Walsh (Joy) of Bristol, TN, James J. Walsh (Michelle) of Bishopville, SC, and E.J. Walsh (Kim) of Dillon; daughter, Catherine “Kitsy” Walsh Hunt (Dwayne) of Dillon; sister, Mary Catherine “Sue” Walsh Fitzgerald of Cohoes, NY; brother, Charles “Chuck” Walsh of Dillon; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Walsh was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Eleanor “Ellie” Marlene Wagner Walsh; son, David A. Walsh; and his sister, Emily Dinova. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dillon American Legion, P.O. Box 11, Dillon, SC 29536.