DEATH NOTICES:

Funeral service for Nathaniel Cook Jr. will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Mill Branch Baptist Church in Fairmont, NC. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery, Dillon, SC. Mr. Cook passed on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Tracey Marshall Ford will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Temple Of Deliverance Holiness Church in Dillon, SC. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery, Dillon, SC. Ms. Ford passed on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at 4239 Judson Road, Dillon, SC.

*

Funeral service for Eunic Hamilton will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1:00pm at the Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel, 1309 E. Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC. Ms. Hamilton passed on Friday, March 18, 2022 at her residence in Dillon County, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Harold Gene Williams of Dillon County passed on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at McLeod Medical Center in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Audrey Milton Doig, 83, passed away March 22, 2022. Graveside funeral services will be held at Pineland Memorial Park in Farmingdale, NY. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family.