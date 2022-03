THE 43rd ANNUAL UNC Pembroke Honor Band Clinic was held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the University of North Carolina Pembroke. Students that participated in the band were selected by their band director and picked by the UNCP music staff Dillon Middle School students who attended were Left to Right: Shakhana Boone -Euphonium, Jakierah Eagle- Flute, and Neriah Gordon-Scott-French Horn. (Contributed Photo)