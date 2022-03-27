Robert Mitchell Hayes, 65, died Saturday, March 19, 2022 at his residence.

Graveside services will be held 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Catfish Creek Baptist Church Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in Dillon County, SC, April 2, 1956, he was the son of the late Carol E. Hayes and Annie Kelley Hayes.

Survivors include his daughter, Annie Ikner; sister, Susan Norton (Richard) of Latta.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Carol & Annie Hayes; and his brothers, Charles Hayes, Gerald Hayes, Lever Hayes, Larry Hayes, Stevie Hayes, and Ben Hayes.