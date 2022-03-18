Local Florist Selected To Do Flowers For Trump Reception

A local florist was selected to do the flowers for the reception for former President Donald Trump at the Saving America campaign rally on Saturday.



Corey Jackson of Corey Jackson’s Petals and Stems said he received a phone call from Justin Evans, the lead press advance for Donald Trump when he was in the White House and now of the Saving America Campaign. Evans asked if Jackson would be interested in doing the flowers for Donald Trump’s reception.

At first, Jackson thought someone was pulling his leg, but then he realized this call was very real. Jackson had to get a federal clearance to take the job. Jackson was told that Trump liked all white traditional, elegant centerpieces. He made a total of eight cocktail table arrangements and 10 large round table centerpieces. The arrangements included roses, stock, snapdragons, stargazer lilies, orchids, larkspur, curly willow, hydrangeas, and a variety of mixed tropical greenery.



Jackson went on Friday to set up for the reception which was held in a hangar at the airport. Jackson got four VIP Presidential passes to the reception where he and his three guests—his grandmother, Carolyn Strickland, Latta Mayor Nancy Brigman, and Kathryn Thompson—got to eat dinner and meet the President.

The doors opened for the reception at 3:30 p.m. and lasted until 6:30 p.m. The dinner consisted of grilled chicken, pepper sausage casserole, pineapple casserole, chicken and rice, and beverages.



Only 75 people were allowed to attend the reception. Several officials were in attendance including the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, Mike Reichenbach, Jay Jordan, a former Clemson coach, and Russell Fry, who is running against Congressman Tom Rice and who Trump endorsed.

Former President Trump made an energetic eight minute speech, and Jackson said he shook hands with Trump.

After the private reception, the guests were bussed to private seating beside the stage.



Jackson said the president told him to take the flowers and to donate them to churches and banks in Dillon. First Baptist Church, Kemper Baptist Church, Dillon Church of God, First Presbyterian Church, Main Street United Methodist Church, Dillon Second Baptist Church, East Dillon Baptist Church, and Pyerian Baptist Church were the lucky recipients of the flowers. First Citizens Bank, Anderson Brothers Bank, First Bank, and Wells Fargo also got arrangements delivered on Monday. Pruitt Health was also a recipient of flowers.