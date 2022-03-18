February Marks One Year Of Container Records At SC Ports

CHARLESTON, SC — March 10, 2022 – South Carolina Ports had a record February for containers handled at the Port of Charleston.

SC Ports handled 230,420 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) at Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in February, up 26% year-over-year. SC Ports has moved more than 1.87 million TEUs thus far in fiscal year 2022, from July through February, up 16% fiscal year-over-year. “February marked the twelfth consecutive month of monthly year-over-year container records at SC Ports,” said Jim Newsome, South Carolina Ports CEO. “With record throughput volumes, we continue to experience a high number of import containers awaiting delivery on our terminals. We remain focused on creative solutions and executing our vital infrastructure projects, including the completion of the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project this fall, initiating construction on the rail-served Navy Base Intermodal Facility and inner-harbor barge project, and advancing towards a quick completion of the Inland Port Greer expansion project.

SC Ports handled 127,492 pier containers – which accounts for containers of any size – in February, up nearly 26% from a year ago.

Thus far in fiscal year 2022, SC Ports has moved 1.04 million pier containers, up nearly 16% fiscal year-over-year.

In February, SC Ports handled 119,582 loaded import TEUs, up 46% from last year as retail imports continue to drive the sustained cargo growth. Simultaneously, the Port handled 54,755 loaded export TEUs, down nearly 19% from the same month last year. As SC Ports experiences an increasing imbalance, loaded import volumes were more than double loaded export volumes in February.

“Together, with our teammates, broader maritime community and motor carriers, we continue to work through this unprecedented time of supply chain challenges,” Newsome said. “The strength of our port continues to be in our highly skilled workforce and how we adapt collectively to keep freight moving for our customers.”

South Carolina Ports Authority, established by the state’s General Assembly in 1942, owns and operates public seaport and intermodal facilities in Charleston, Dillon, Georgetown and Greer. As an economic development engine for the state, Port operations facilitate 225,000 statewide jobs and generate nearly $63.4 billion in annual economic activity. SC Ports is soon to be home to the deepest harbor on the U.S. East Coast at 52 feet. SC Ports is an industry leader in delivering speed-to-market, seamless processes and flexibility to ensure reliable operations, big ship handling, efficient market reach and environmental responsibility. Please visit www.scspa.com to learn more about SC Ports.