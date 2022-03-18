Predators Recognized At County Council Meeting

PREDATORS RECOGNIZED—Dillon County Councilman Jamal Campbell (District One) recognized the Dillon County Predators, an AAU football team, at the Dillon County Council meeting recently. The team won the national championship. Campbell said Director Kevin Locklear and his staff do a “phenomenal job” with these young people and said it was not just with athleticism, but with mentoring and community service. Campbell said at Christmas, the team delivered 300 hot meals to senior citizens and others in need. Pictured is Campbell presenting the award to Director Kevin Locklear and members of the team and staff. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)