Red Flag Alert Lifted

The South Carolina Forestry Commission rescinded its Red Flag Fire Alert for counties in the Pee Dee region of the state, effective at 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 9.

Improving weather conditions have reduced elevated wildfire danger considerably in those areas, eliminating the need to encourage citizens to voluntarily postpone their outdoor burning.

Tuesday the agency lifted its statewide alert, originally issued the day before, for all counties except Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter and Williamsburg. Weather conditions, combined with a large number of uncontrolled wildfires in those counties, prompted Forestry Commission officials to keep the alert in place for an extra day.