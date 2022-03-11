PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Lady Wildcats Defeat Mullins Auctioneers

The visiting Dillon Lady Wildcats defeated the Mullins Lady Auctioneers 21-0 in the run-ruled 3-inning varsity softball game played in Mullins on Monday, March 7.

Dillon’s Cierra Grice picked up a lead-off single on a grounder to third to start the barrage of hits in the inning. Dillon’s #8 safely bunted to advance the Grice to second. Both runners advanced on a passed ball.

Logan Grice garnered a walk to load the bases. Cierra Grice crossed home plate for the first run of the game. Paige Sherman garnered a walk. A foul pop-up to the Mullins’ catcher accounted for the first out of the game while both runners advanced. C. Caddell walked while Dillon’s #7 hit a grounder by third and a run scored leaving runners on first and second.

Both runners advanced on a passed ball. #9 for the Lady Cats walked to once again load the bases. #20 hit one to right for a double and 2 rbi. Cierra Grice hit a hot grounder to short and 2 runs scored. #8 hit a grounder to short and arrived safely on a throwing error to first. #8 advance to second and a run scored.

Logan Grice was retired for out 2. Paige Sherman hit one to left and ended up on second. Sherman advanced to third on a passed ball. #13 walked. The runner at third was called out on a “dead ball” to close out the top of the first inning with Dillon placing 10 runs on the scoreboard.

Dillon’s C. Caddell retired the first 3 batters she faced all with strike outs.

Dillon continued their offensive strength in the top of the second inning and added runs to their lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, Mullins was once again sat down in 1-2-3 fashion.

Dillon placed 3 runs on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning.

Mullins’ A. Gause garnered a lead-off walk. However, the Lady Auctioneers were unable to muster any offense and were retired.

Dillon will travel to Hartsville today, Thursday, March 10, for a 7:30 p.m. game. Support your team.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

