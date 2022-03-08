Four Suspects Charged In Murder Of 18-Year-Old

Four people have been charged in the murder of an 18-year-old Latta man that occurred on Sunday, according to City of Dillon Police Chief David Lane.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as Keijuan Marquez Fore and said that he died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The following have been charged:

—Shakeem Dashawn Davis, murder, attempted murder

—Leon Sellers, Jr., murder, attempted murder. Sellers was currently out on bond for an attempted murder charge in another case.

—Tyree Jamal Porter, murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

—Devonte Raheim Page, murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Page was currently out on bond for failure to stop for a blue light and felon in possession of a firearm charges in another case. He also had an arrest warrant for possession of stolen property.

Page was at large until Tuesday morning until he was arrested with the help of the SLED Fugitive team.

Lane said the murder occurred on Sunday evening at approximately 8:15 p.m. on the 100 block of West Dargan Street. Numerous shots were fired into a vehicle. The victim died at the scene. After an extensive investigation, warrants were issued on the four people charged in the case.

The Dillon Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Latta Police Department.

