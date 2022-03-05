Dillon Middle School Students Participate In Region 5 Honor Band Clinic

Some Dillon Middle School students participated in the Region 5 Honor Band Clinic which was held on February 25-26 2022 at Myrtle Beach High School in Myrtle Beach, SC. Students had to play a solo, memorize scales, terms and sight read. Congratulations to the following students.
Left to Right:
Dasani McLaurin-Tuba
Nathon Hammonds-Trombone
Cameron Ellison-Trumpet
Shakhana Boone-Euphonium
Jakierah Eagle-Flute
Neriah Gordon-Scott-French Horn
Jamyia Jones- Trumpet
Amille Malloy-Clarinet
Johalia Brown-Flute