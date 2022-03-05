Dillon Middle School Students Participate In Region 5 Honor Band Clinic

Some Dillon Middle School students participated in the Region 5 Honor Band Clinic which was held on February 25-26 2022 at Myrtle Beach High School in Myrtle Beach, SC. Students had to play a solo, memorize scales, terms and sight read. Congratulations to the following students.

Left to Right:

Dasani McLaurin-Tuba

Nathon Hammonds-Trombone

Cameron Ellison-Trumpet

Shakhana Boone-Euphonium

Jakierah Eagle-Flute

Neriah Gordon-Scott-French Horn

Jamyia Jones- Trumpet

Amille Malloy-Clarinet

Johalia Brown-Flute