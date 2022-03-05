East Elementary Students Learn About Serious Need In Area

East Elementary students participating in the Save the Children/21st /CCLC After School Program learned about a serious need in our community.



Under the leadership of Enrichment Tutor, Mrs. Valerie Miller, students learned about potential causes of homelessness and the reality of living without a permanent shelter. Students gained an understanding of how these citizens want to blend in and be respected despite their unfortunate circumstances. On a cold January day, Mrs. Miller and the after-school team monitored students as they experienced resting in a cardboard box, making homemade wipes, and using layers for warmth. At the conclusion of this lesson, students felt compelled to encourage and help the homeless in our community. Reaching out to faculty, staff, students, and families at East Elementary, the Save the Children/21st CCLC students collected several cold weather items to be distributed to the needy in our community as our temperatures drop below freezing. We are grateful the City of Dillon Police Department assisted with distributing the items.