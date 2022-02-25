Nigel George And Charles Brayboy Sign To Play For S.C. State

Two Dillon High School football standouts, Nigel George and Charles Brayboy, signed with S. C. State to play at the next level in their football and academic career on Thursday, February 17, at the Lions Den at Dillon High School.

Family, friends, teammates, coaches, and many more were present for this big event in these two young men’s lives.

First-year Head Football Coach Kelvin Roller expressed his sincere appreciation to these players for their leadership to the team and for the opportunity that he and his coaching staff had in preparing these young men for Dillon High School football and for football and higher learning at the next level. He also thanked the families for their contribution to these young me. (Prior to this past year, Coach Roller was the Offensive Coordinator for DHS varsity football.)

Coach Roller stated ” these young men are the epitome of Dillon football. Both are great leaders which made everything easy for me and the DHS coaching staff. It is easy to see why these young men are the quality they are because of great family structure.”

Coach Roller said that he watched Nigel George as a “ball boy”, and everyone spoke of George’s speed and that they couldn’t wait to see him on the football field as a player for Dillon. Well, the time came, and George really produced. Coach Roller expressed “It hurt the Dillon team, coaches, and players that Nigel did not get to play his senior year.” Everyone may recall that Nigel’s Father also played football for Dillon.

“Brayboy was a play-maker this year” stated Coach Roller.

“South Carolina State does not know what great players they’re getting. Good players on the field, good in the class, and great achievements already such as over 3.0 grade point averages,” exclaimed Coach Roller.

It is great that these players are getting an opportunity to attend school for greater learning while also playing football, a sport they love. It is okay to “use football” to help one’s self.

It was a pleasure for our coaches to have these two on our team at DHS.

Dillon High School Coach Kelvin Roller thanked these players and their families for allowing the coaching staff at Dillon to teach these young men about football and the Dillon winning tradition.

Both Brayboy and Nigel have played football for 4 years and have experienced much success in the program. Both will take the work ethic with them that has been taught to them, Brayboy by Coach Roller, and George by his Father.

Brayboy was influenced most in this sport by his Coach Kelvin Roller, and George was influenced by his brother and Father.

Brayboy will major in math.

Brayboy will play as a wide receiver or a defensive back while George will be a running back or half back.

Brayboy also is a standout on the Region 7 AAA Conference Champs Dillon Wildcats while George is a baseball standout for Dillon High School.

George is undecided on a major. However, he looks forward to continuing his education at S. C. State.

Both of these young men should fit into the football program at S.C. State as both are willing to put in the work necessary to be successful. Both are intelligent athletes and are willing to put in the work necessary to be successful.

George was a member of the All-Rookie team his freshman year. George also recalls being a part of a State Championship team. He also recalls the work ethic that the coaches instilled into the team.

George had offers from Methodist, Saint Andrews, and Saint George but chose to continue his football career at a school that he can feel comfortable and fit into easily…and it’s close to home.

Dillon High School Coach Kelvin Roller extends best wishes and much success to both of these young men who excelled in the Dillon High School football program. Roller expects only the best from these men at the next level in their careers.

