DCS Hosts ‘Sign The Beam’ Event

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Dillon Christian School reached a milestone in its 16,000 sq. ft. expansion project. As a result, DCS hosted their “Sign the Beam” event. This event started with an opening prayer by Rev. Matthew Adams, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Dillon, SC. Dillon Christian School and Preschool are ministries of First Presbyterian. Therefore, it was appropriate for a prayer of thanksgiving and praise to open this event.

Throughout the day, Dillon Christian School’s students, families, and friends came by and signed two steel beams that will make up the entryway of the new addition. This entryway will be the new main entrance to the school. It will immediately open up to the new Media Center and administrative offices. The expansion project also includes two state-of-the-art high school science labs and four additional classrooms.

Bobbit Construction will complete the expansion project in August 2022. The new addition will be available for students during the next academic year. The Lord has tremendously blessed Dillon Christian, and more blessings are prayerfully expected in the future.

If you would like to donate to this project, please get in touch with the school’s main office, or you can mail a check to 1325 Commerce Drive, Dillon, SC 29536.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

