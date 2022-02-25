Brogdon To Play For Methodist University

DJ (Davin Jaquan) Brogdon signed with Methodist University to continue his football and education career at the next level.

The signing took place at the Dillon High School Gym on Wednesday, February 23.

Brogdon was surrounded by family, friends, coaching staff, and many well-wishers as he took the next step in his life.

Head Dillon High Wildcat Football Coach Kelvin Roller thanked everyone for being there. He took this opportunity to thank Brogdon’s parents for allowing the coaching staff to coach him not only in sports but also in education.

Coach Roller stated “It seems like yesterday that Brogdon and the other kids were coming to school and playing baseball at an early age. We saw them and realized they were all good athletes.”

Coach Roller stated that Brogdon was a starter on defense for several years. This past season Brogdon also saw action on offense and made some great plays for the Wildcats.

“DJ hopefully is a better person because he has been associated with the Dillon High coaching staff” stated Coach Roller.

Coach Roller also thanked Brogdon for allowing the coaching staff to coach him.

Roller stated “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”

DJ has played football for 4 years and has enjoyed being a Wildcat and learning, both on and off the football field. Brogdon has enjoyed learning from a great coaching staff.

Not only is DJ a good football player, he is also good in baseball and track.

Brogdon’s parents have influenced him the most while playing football.

As Brogdon leaves high school and transitions to the next level, he will carry “The Championship Mentality” with him to Methodist University.

Brogdon believes he is a good fit for Methodist University as the campus is amazing and feels like home.

Brogdon may be undecided on his major, but he definitely wants to play football while he decides. Brogdon plays cornerback or wide receiver. DJ also enjoys working.

Brogdon’s parents, Jennifer and Gregory, are very proud parents and expect only the best from their son whether it’s on the football field or in the classroom. Both exclaimed “We and his family support him and love him very much.”

Coach Roller expects Brogdon to take what he has learned from the coaching staff and apply it to his daily life, especially the work ethic they instilled in him.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

