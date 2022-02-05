Services for William Archie Haselden will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Trinity Holiness Church with burial in Shiloh Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held 7:00-9:00 p.m. Monday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Haselden, 46, died Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born in Darlington, SC, June 6, 1975, he was the son of Sheila Bullard Faircloth and the late Glenn Allen Haselden. He was loved by his family and many friends.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Sheila Bullard Faircloth (Robert) of Sellers; daughters, Alexis Shaver, Leah Huggins, and Kyla Lee; brother, Allen Haselden, Jr. (Jamie); special aunt, Jan Pate; special uncle, Jerry (Connie) Bullard; special niece, Nicolette Bullard; special friend, Elijah Cribbs; 4 nieces.

Mr. Haselden was preceded in death by his father; and his daughter, Tracey Cooper.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave. N., Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.