Truman Hare, 76, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at his residence where he was taken care of by his loving family.

A private entombment services was held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in McColl, SC, October 17, 1945, he was the son of the late Troy Hare and Ruby Hulon Hare. He was a member of Hamer Church of God, retired from Western Auto after 23 years of service, and was retired from his business, Hare Appliance and Repair.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Shirley P. Hare of Dillon; children, Angie Calhoun (Robbie) of Darlington, Keith Hare (Brandi) of Florence, and Cindy Hare of Dillon; 8 grandchildren, Stacey Coward, Bradley Coward, Chase Hare (Kiersten), Spencer Hare, Coleman Hare, Marlee Hare, Kailee’Holynn, and Ryan Williamson; sister, Vivian Lockamy (Bobby) of Dillon; brother, Ty Hare (Pat) of Richmond, VA; special canine companions, Chloe & Muffin; several grand doggies.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Agape Care Hospice and Truman’s care givers, Bobbie Lee, Shannon Carter, and Crystal Clark for their care during Truman’s illness. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or you may donate online at www.alz.org.