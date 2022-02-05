DEATH NOTICES:

Funeral service for Harold McDonald will be held on Wednesday February 2, 2022 at 2:00pm at Samuel Memorial Chapel, 2511 Highway #9 East, Dillon, SC. Burial will follow at Roadside Memorial Gardens in Dillon. Mr. McDonald died on Thursday, January 27, 2022 in Dillon County. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends on Ozelma Drive, Dillon, SC.

*

Ann McLellan Braswell Collie, age 86, of Southern Pines passed away January 28, 2022. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at Saint Luke United Methodist Church, with burial following in Hillside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at the church. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.

*

Funeral Service for Mary Lee Bethea will be Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at Manning Baptist Church in Dillon, SC. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon. Ms. Bethea died on Thursday, January 27, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey at Silver Lake Hospital. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Ms. Laura Moore died on January 31, 2022 at Pruitt Health Care in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.