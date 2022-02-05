Crystal Elvington, 42, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at her residence.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, February 6, at 1:30 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.
Born in Marion County, SC, March 25, 1979, she was the daughter of the late Walter C. Watts and Judy Carol Causey Watts.
She was a member of Open Door Community Church and was a homemaker.
Crystal is dearly missed and loved by many unnamed because her kindness and gentility touched untold lives.
Survivors include her son, Sammy Elvington of Dillon; daughter, Harley Hayes of Latta; brothers, Joey Miles of Hartsville, Keith Watts of North Carolina, and James Henry Ivey III (Carolanne); sisters, Kimberley Watts, Sandy Watts both of North Carolina, Julie Godwin of Dillon, Samantha Dugger, and Brandy Watts both of Sumter; special recognition to honorary youngest sister and oldest niece Christian Roberts, who led many nieces and nephews following.
Crystal Elvington
