‘Pigs And Pearls’ Supper Held At Little Pee Dee State Park

By Betsy Finklea

Several people attended the Pigs and Pearls supper at the Little Pee Dee State Park on Monday.

An oyster roast and pig pickin’ with all the trimmings was enjoyed by the guests.

Guests had the opportunity to hear from some of the local officials including Rep. Jackie Hayes, Rep. Lucas Atkinson, Dillon County Council Chairman T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr., Dillon City Councilman Tim Cousar, and Karen Cook-Henderson from the Town of Lake View, and event organizers, Pat Laird and Johnnie Luehrs.

Members of the Palmetto Leadership Dillon County class were also in attendance at this event.