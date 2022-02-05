County’s Full-Time Fire And EMS Employees Get $2 An Hour Raise

By Betsy Finklea

Dillon County’s full-time fire and EMS employees got a $2 an hour raise at the called meeting of the Dillon County Council on Monday.

The council voted 6-0 to give the raise using ARP (American Rescue Plan) funds upon a motion by Councilman Jamal Campbell and a second by Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins, a member of the council’s public safety committee.

Councilman Gerome McLeod, the chairman of the council’s public safety committee, has been advocating for a raise for over a year and spearheaded the effort to have the matter placed on the agenda by Chairman T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr., also a member of the public safety committee, to be brought before the entire council for a vote.

The council also approved the purchase of an ambulance from the ARP money. The motion was made by Councilman McLeod and seconded by Councilman Chris Miller.