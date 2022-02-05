Finklea And Moody Elected County Council Chairman And Vice-Chairman

By Betsy Finklea

Councilman T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr. was elected chairman, and Councilman Harold Moody was elected vice-chairman of the Dillon County Council at a recent meeting.

This is the only vote of council taken by secret ballot. Chairman was the first to be taken up. Finklea had four votes of council and Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins had three votes of council. Finklea was elected.



The next position was Vice-Chairman. Moody had four votes of council and Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins had three votes of council. Moody was elected.

Finklea is in his third term on Dillon County Council and has held the position of chairman and vice-chairman on several occasions.



Moody was elected to council in 1995 and has served numerous times as both chairman and vice-chairman.

This is the second year in a row that Finklea and Moody have been voted chairman and vice-chairman.



