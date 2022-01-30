Elsie Jane Smith, age 94, passed away on January 28, 2022. Born on July 12, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Lula Mae Vaughn Modlin and Marcus Lee Modlin of McColl, SC.

She is survived by her two sons, Charles Richard Smith (Marilyn, Deceased) of Dillon, SC and Michael William Smith (Karen) of Inman, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Rev. William Charles Smith, who served as Pastor to Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church in Dillon County in the 1980’s until his retirement; four brothers, Frank Modlin, Harold Modlin, Benford Modlin and Richard Modlin; and three sisters, Edith Mercer, Gladys David and Clara Morrison. Elsie Smith was a member of The First Presbyterian Church in Dillon, SC.

Funeral services will be Graveside only and held at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery, 2450 Highway 301 North, Dillon, SC on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation with family will be immediately following the service. Cooper Funeral Home in Dillon (843)774-4473 will facilitate the Services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dillon Camp of Gideon’s, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.