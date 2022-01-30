Christy Everett Offered Position Of GSWA Chief Executive Officer

CONWAY, January 26, 2022 – Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority’s Board of Directors announced during Monday night’s board meeting that Christy Everett was selected and offered the position of the Chief Executive Officer for the Authority’s retiring CEO, Fred Richardson.

“Fred Richardson has worked tirelessly for the customers of Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority for 37 years – 28 of those years as the Chief Executive Officer. Under his outstanding leadership, we have grown with the communities we serve to ensure the Authority delivers affordable, high-quality water along with environmentally sound water and wastewater treatment services which exceed regulatory expectations,” said Board Chairman, Sidney Thompson. “Fred leaves big shoes to fill; however, we’re confident Christy is the right choice to lead Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority into the future,” Thompson said.

Everett joined Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority in 2002 and has served as the Chief Operations Officer for the past nine years. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Clemson University and her Master of Business Administration from Coastal Carolina University. She has been responsible for the Engineering & Construction Division, including the planning and implementation of the Capital Improvement Plan. Everett is a licensed Professional Engineer in South Carolina and North Carolina and holds a Water and Sewer Utility Contractor’s license in both states. She is well respected by her peers in the water industry and serves as Chairman of the SCAWWA Water Utility Council.

Everett is also very active in her community and serves as Board Chairman for the United Way of Horry County. She also serves on the CCU Board of Visitors for the College of Science, the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation Board and the Coastal Educational Foundation Board. She was named CCU’s 2018 Outstanding Alumnus of the Year. Other organizations that Everett serves include the Conway Medical Center Foundation Board and the Conway Medical Center Board of Trustees.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the CEO for Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority. I am grateful to our Board of Directors and Fred Richardson for the support that has been offered to me over the past 19 years. As a proud native of Horry County, I have had the opportunity to experience the growth and prosperity of our service area as well as the growth and success of GSWSA. We are celebrating our first 50 years (1971-2021) of success providing our customers quality service at affordable rates; and I look forward to the opportunity to lead this outstanding organization and continue its success as we enter into the next 50 years,” Everett said.

GSWSA strives to provide exemplary service to its customers, be good partners with the communities it serves, and deliver reliable, high-quality water and wastewater services in the most efficient manner possible to over 105,000 customers in Horry, Georgetown, Marion, Dillon, and Columbus counties.