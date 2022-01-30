Rep. Hayes Announces $5.2 Million For Stormwater Infrastructure Improvements

Rep. Jackie Hayes has announced that Dillon County will be getting $5.2 million for stormwater infrastructure improvements in Dillon County and the City of Dillon.

The South Carolina Office of Resilience’s (SCOR) Disaster Recovery Office (DRO) Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation Steering Committee met on Thursday, January 20, 2022, and approved $5,266,000.00 in mitigation infrastructure grant funding for stormwater infrastructure improvements in Dillon County:

City of Dillon:

• Lucius Rd.—$952,000.00

• Railroad Crossing—$958,000.00

• Dargan St.—$1,936,000.00

Dillon County: $1,420,000.00

Rep. Hayes stated that he was pleased that these funds have been awarded to help address this important issue.