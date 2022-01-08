Services for Lorene Moody Hayes will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at First Baptist Church with burial in Evergreen Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 5:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at the funeral home.

Mrs. Hayes, 93, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon. Born in Dillon County, SC, August 31, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Aaron J. Moody and Mattie Lee Butler Moody. She was a member of First Baptist Church, and was the widow of the late Paul Patrick Hayes.

Survivors include her sons, Michael Patrick Hayes (Linda) of Niceville, FL, Rev. Donald Hayes (Cynthia) of Dillon, and Ronald Hayes of Charleston, SC; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Francis Marion University Foundation, 4822 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29506.