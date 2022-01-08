Gents and Ladies Philanthropic Group Make Contributions



The Gents and Ladies Philanthropic Group met on December 18, 2021 to prepare items collected for distribution to children at the Department of Social Services. The Group was started in December of 2018 by Cedric G. Page. The mission statement of the group is “Couples from different backgrounds working together to inspire and contribute to the strengthening of our communities through service.” The group hold retreats in April, August and December to connect and partner with organizations to address our community’s concerns. The projects supported from June through December included: (1) Giles and Angelia Page presented 30 5-gallon buckets and drum stick sets to the Gordon Elementary School Music Program – Mr. Austin Green is the music director and Dr. Michael McRae is Principal; and (2) adopting families through the Department of Social Services. The members of the group are Dr. Miranda E. Page, Cedric Page, Angelia Page, Giles Page, Kristin Hyatt, DeLynn Hyatt, Regina McRae, Wayne McRae, Dr. Darlene Cantey, Dallas Cantey, Joseph Myers, and Dr. LaWanda Felder.

