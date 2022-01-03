Services for Sara Frances McKenzie Douglas will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at Cooper Funeral Home. The family will be at Mrs. Sara’s residence, 229 Stewart St. , Dillon.

Mrs. Douglas, 80, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 at McLeod Seacoast Hospital in North Myrtle Beach.

Born in Dillon County, SC, October 11, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Roy “Bud” McKenzie and Mae Johnson McKenzie. She was a retired Pediatric Nurse for many years at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, and she attended Beulah Baptist Church. She loved her family and was a good mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her daughter, Lori Ann Bullock (Billy Ray Berry) of Dillon; grandsons, John Michael Bullock (Eryn) of Rowland, NC and Douglas Bullock (Kendall) of Raleigh, NC; great-granddaughter, Zadie Grace Bullock; sister, Royce Elmore of Surfside Beach, SC.

Mrs. Douglas was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Douglas; and her son, Randy Douglas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536, or to Beulah Baptist Church, 2331 Harllee’s Bridge Road, Hamer, SC 29536.