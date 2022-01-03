DHS Class Of 1978 Cruisers Hit The High Seas

By Edward Thomas

The Dillon High School Class of 1978, the Class of 78 Cruisers, hit the high seas again with a 6-day Family and Friends Cruise to Nassau, Bahamas and Half Moon Cay, Bahamas, and Amber Cove from November 28 – December 4, 2021.

The group, consisting of 28 people, enjoyed a shopping trip to the shores of Nassau, Bahamas, touring and shopping in Half Moon Cay and Amber Cove, and the elegant Captain’s dinner aboard the Carnival Magic.

Classmates taking the trip included Richard Ford, Roger McCants, Edward Thomas, Ulysses Wesley Mays, and Jerome Thompson.

The next cruise to take place will be 2022 to Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

