Services for Carroll Edward Hamilton were held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022 at East Dillon Baptist Church. Visitation was Sunday 2:00-3:00 P.M. at the church prior to the service. A private entombment was held in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum.

Mr. Hamilton, 81, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at his residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, November 12, 1940, he was the son of the late Lonnie Austin Hamilton and Esther Roberts Hamilton. He was a member of East Dillon Baptist Church for 43 years where he faithfully served the Lord. He loved leading his sunday school class and did so for 42 years. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, hope and love but the greatest of these is love. Until we meet again, we will all be together soon for all eternity with our Lord and Savior.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Evelyn Hamilton of Dillon; son, Stephen Carroll Hamilton and his wife Nancy (Kitten) Edge Hamilton of Dillon; grandsons, Townsend Edward Hamilton (Haley) of Seattle, WA, and Tate Austin Hamilton of Columbia, SC; great-grandson, Solace Edge Hamilton; brother, Reid Hamilton (Jane) of Dillon; several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hamilton was preceded in death by his brothers, L.A. Hamilton, Marion Hamilton, and Gerald Hamilton.

Memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.

Due to COVID 19, the family will require masks to be worn.