Dillon – Ronald Lee Watts, 60, passed away at his home surrounded by his family, December 31, 2021. A graveside funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, January 3, 2022, in Greenlawn Cemetery in Dillon. The family will receive friends after the service in Greenlawn.

Ronald was born August 25, 1961 in Monroe, NC, the son of Bobby Earl Watts and the late Dorothy Lee Watkins Watts. He was of the Baptist faith. He worked as a logger for several logging companies over the years retiring from Southern Land Surveying after he became ill.

Mr. Watts is survived by his wife, Robin Earline Edwards Watts of the home; his father, Bobby Earl Watts of Polkton, NC; daughters, Jennifer Watts (Theodore Hope), Casey Watts (Terry Morris, Jr.), Angel Hargrove (Kevin, Jr.), and Cassie Weatherford all of Dillon, SC; brother, David Watts (Cindy Baucom) of Monroe, NC and sister, Paula Watts, of Polkton, NC; and six grandchildren.

