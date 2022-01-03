John Marshall Scott, 70, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at McLeod Hospice House, Florence, SC, after an extended illness.

John was born on August 31, 1951, in Dillon, SC, son of Estelle Church Scott and the late Thomas B. Scott, Sr. He attended Lake View S.C. public schools and graduated from Clemson University in 1972 with a degree in Agriculture Economics. He worked for 30 years as a county agent for the Clemson Extension Service whose office is in Kingstree of Williamsburg County. His job was an advisor on agricultural practices, mainly to farmers. John lived most of his adult life in Lake City, SC, where he had many friends and acquaintances.

Surviving are his brother, Dr. Thomas B. Scott, Jr. of Chapin, SC; sister, Martha Scott Stanford of Lake View, SC; niece, Deborah S. Harris of Raleigh, NC; and his 101 year old mother, Estelle Church Scott, who is currently a resident of Sunny Acres Nursing Home near Fork, SC.

Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Strock Scott and his father, Thomas B. Scott, Sr.

Funeral services will be 12:00 PM, Monday, January 3, 2022, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton, SC. Graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Monday, January 3, 2022 at Lake View Cemetery, Lake View, SC.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Monday, January 3, 2022 at Carolina Funeral Home, 215 E. Hwy 378 Bypass, Scranton, SC, 29591.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 1147, Lake City, SC 29560.