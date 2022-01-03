Peggy Susan Thompson, 37, passed away, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Funeral services were held 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held 6:00-9:00 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in Dillon, SC, December 17, 1984, she was the daughter of Corrine Cribb Floyd and Cornelius McLellan. She attended Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include her mother, Corrine Floyd of Dillon; step-father, David Floyd of Dillon; father, Cornelius McLellan; sister, Nicole Cribb of Dillon; nephews, Austin Jones, Aidan Jones, and Noah Jones; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church, 6072 Temperance Hill Rd., Marion, SC 29571.