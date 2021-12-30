Judge Issues Temporary Restraining Order Stating Robbie Coward Shall Not Be Sworn As Mayor Of Latta

Judge Michael S. Holt has issued a temporary restraining order ordering that Robbie Coward shall not be sworn as Mayor of the Town of Latta until the matter can be heard nor shall he take any actions as Mayor nor instruct the Town Clerk or any town employees on their job duties. The restraining order expires 10 days from today’s date of December 30th, and a hearing will be held within a 10-day time frame to address the restraining order and whether it should be extended during the pendency of the case. The judge’s order is dated at 11:15 a.m. on December 30th.

A motion was filed by Janet Paschal, attorney for the Town of Latta, on December 30th on behalf of the Latta Election Commission and Town of Latta.

Robbie Coward won the Latta Mayor’s race on December 7th. The election was protested by the other candidate, Teresa Mason. At the protest hearing on December 11th, the Latta Municipal Election Commission overturned the mayor’s election stating that they believed he did not meet the residency requirements in the S.C. Code of Laws making him ineligible to serve as mayor.

Coward filed an appeal and a motion for reconsideration. Paschal’s motion states that S.C. Code of Laws 5-15-140 filing notice of appeal “shall act as a stay of further proceedings pending the appeal.”

The motion further states that despite the law, “Mr. Coward has openly made known to members of the Town of Latta Municipal Council and others that he intends to be sworn in on January 1, 2022, and Mr. Coward intends to take his seat as acting Mayor at all upcoming town council meetings beginning with the January meeting. Mr. Coward has gone so far to call the Town Clerk to order him a name plate as it is his intention to take his office and sit at all council meetings as mayor.”

The motion says that Paschal emailed Coward’s attorneys prior to filing the motion asking for his assurance that Coward did not intend to take the above action, but no response was received. Due to the fact that it is December 30th and a possible swearing in could take place January 1st or 2nd, the Commission and Town asked for an ex parte temporary restraining order restraining Coward from being sworn in as mayor and also restraining Coward from instructing the town clerk, or any other town employee, to take actions inconsistent with the decision of the Municipal Election Commission until this matter can be resolved through the appeal filed by Coward as well as a temporary injunction for the same, after a proper hearing.