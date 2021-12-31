2021: The Year In Review

By Betsy Finklea

2021 has been quite a year. Let’s get to it. Here is the year in review:

JANUARY

JANUARY 5: New sheriff, Douglas Pernell, takes oath of office in grand ceremony at historic Dillon County Courthouse becoming the first African-American to hold the post…Clerk of Court Gwen T. Hyatt takes oath of office…Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley sworn into office…Deputies and detention officers sworn into office at their own ceremony.

JANUARY 7: Councilman T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr., sworn into Office for third term…Councilman Jamal Campbell takes oath of office…Councilman Christopher Miller sworn into office…Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins takes oath of office becoming the first African-American woman to be elected to the Dillon County Council…Clay Young hired as Dillon County Administrator… T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr., elected chairman and Harold Moody elected vice-chairman of the Dillon County Council.

JANUARY 12: Local deputy David Price killed as a result of automobile crash in Dillon County…County Council approves Latta Library lease agreement…SC Ports finishes year on strong note.

JANUARY 14: Call for fire results in drug arrest…Deputies seize drugs with street value of $25,000…Funeral for David Price held with numerous law enforcement agencies and first responders in attendance… Airport Officer Jackson Winkeler remembered with memorial ruck… Missionaries to Turkey visit Pyerian Baptist Church.

JANUARY 19: Police investigating shooting…19-year-old Austin Woodle killed in wreck; two passengers sustain injuries…Scholarship established in honor of Magnolia T. Williams by her children.

JANUARY 21: Home burns on Chapel Street in Latta…Latta Rotary establishes blessing box in Latta.

JANUARY 26: Old Latta Highway closed for improvements…COVID-19 vaccination events being held for Phase 1A individuals…Dillon District Four Teacher of the Year, Kelli Floyd, recognized by S.C. Alliance of Black School Educators Association.

JANUARY 28: Report says Dillon County among top three counties with highest prevalence of COVID-19 cases overall in 2020…Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Newtown area…Kelvin Roller named Dillon Wildcats Head Football Coach…Pizza delivery person robbed…Residence shot on Graham Street.

FEBRUARY

FEBRUARY 2: Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit makes drug arrest…Chairman appoints County Council committees…Union Baptist Missions ministries presents baskets of goodies to local law enforcement agencies.

FEBRUARY 4: Drug investigation results in seven arrests…4-Hers stay active with virtual cooking club…City passes ordinance regarding maintenance of residential garbage containers… Another age category opens for COVID-19 vaccinations.

FEBRUARY 9: Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting at Reflexxions 2.0 Club…Senator Kent Williams discusses State Senate’s COVID Vaccine Relief Plan.

FEBRUARY 11: Construction moving along on new First Bank branch…Dillon City Council votes to get on list for new commercial garbage truck…City of Dillon awaiting final draft of downtown master plan…Latta School Board approves timeline to return to normal school operations.

FEBRUARY 16: Hamlet, NC man charged with attempted murder in shooting at Reflexxions 2.0…Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting of Hamer residence…Special operation results in drug-related charges…Traffic stop leads to arrest in Lake View.

FEBRUARY 18: Residence shot on Bunker Hill Road; one person injured…Black History Month Feature: James Leslie has lived a life of service to the community.

FEBRUARY 23: Dillon native, Lynwood McDaniel, Jr., named to S.C. State University’s 40 Under 40…More vaccine clinics scheduled…Local teams continue in basketball playoffs.

FEBRUARY 25: Dispute results in shooting at local motel…PDRTA has strong start to county service despite COVID-19…Citizens invited to participate in Power Plant SC tree effort.

MARCH

MARCH 2: Man charged in wreck that occurred in December 2020…Moses Heyward awarded Meritorious Service Medal…DCS Boys Basketball team finish as state runners-up.

MARCH 4: Three people charged in connection with burglaries…Ribbon cutting held for road at Little Pee Dee State Park…Parade and benefit held for Dillon High School band director…Darius Leonard announces launch of Maniac Foundation.

MARCH 9: Sheriff’s Office investigating death…One-vehicle wreck on interstate claims life…Josh Holt serving as Town of Latta’s new police chief.

MARCH 11: Man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minors…Man arrested for attempted murder; Two more men face other charges.

MARCH 16: Johnnie Daniels celebrates 50 years of service to The Dillon Herald.

MARCH 18: Two plead guilty in separate cases at General Sessions Court…County cracking down on litter and illegal dumping…Dillon Mayor Pro-Tem presents state of the city…Councilwoman Melinda Robinson graduates from MASC’s Institute of Government.

MARCH 23: Operation Clean Sweep nets 19 arrests…Dillon County awarded Litter Task Force Grant…Family of Carolyn Bethea Cottingham establishes scholarship in her honor.

MARCH 25: Man arrested in kidnapping and assault…Grand opening of Dillon County LTRG Distribution Center held…Man charged in murder on Alton Court.

MARCH 30: Man faces additional charges in criminal sexual conduct case…Relay for Life celebrating 25 years in Dillon County…Face-to-face instruction discussed in District Four…Dillon County Chamber of Commerce hosts annual golf tournament.

APRIL

APRIL 1: COVID-19 in Dillon County One Year update given…Dillon and Lake View elections scheduled.

APRIL 6: Study says Dillon County among least healthy counties in South Carolina…County involved in Power Plant SC…Dillon County Predators win national championship.

APRIL 8: One vote separates Johnny Eller and Stephanie Mitchell in Dillon City Council race… Councilman Phil Wallace and Jay David sail through to new terms…D.L. Townsend, III, elected as mayor and Mitsey Church and David Kitchens elected as council members in Lake View.

APRIL 13: Two-week data puts Dillon County as high incidence for COVID-19 cases…Eller and Mitchell to meet in Dillon City Council run-off.

APRIL 15: FBI seeking potential victims in trucker investigation…Ribbon cut on new Holiday Inn Express and Suites…Law enforcement working to assist senior population…Opening day held for Kiwanas baseball.

APRIL 20: Good weather and good crowd mark Latta Springfest…Marlboro and Pee Dee Electric Coops announce 10 percent energy rate decrease for residential members…Latta Baptist Church holds chicken bog for first responders.

APRIL 22: Eight Is Enough—Johnny Eller wins election by eight votes over Stephanie Mitchell…Latta High School Class of 1996 to award scholarship to LHS Senior… Mrs. Lourden McNeil Mack honored for her 107th birthday on April 16, 2021.

APRIL 27: Latta man charged with armed robbery of Latta IGA…Community complaints lead to drug investigation, arrests.

APRIL 29: Equus Capital Partners, Ltd. Announces 373,100 sq. ft. warehouse industrial lease with Harbor Freight Tools…Celebrate Main Street is success despite weather…Virtual student feeding program to continue in District Four.

MAY

MAY 4: Man charged with murder of man found at motel…Farm-To-Table supper held at Little Pee Dee State Park.

MAY 6: National Nurses Week proclaimed in the City of Dillon..National Day of Prayer event planned.

MAY 11: Mother Mary Braddy celebrates 100th birthday…National Day of Prayer service held on courthouse grounds.

MAY 13: Six-month long investigation results in search warrant and drug seizure…Elite Dance Team wins big at competition.

MAY 15: City Police respond to shooting on West Calhoun Street…Three departments battle fire at Diversified Plastics.

MAY 20: District building projects taken up at County Board of Education meeting…Woman shot in neck…Two Dillon High School students graduate from college before they finish high school…DHS students graduate from Clemson Emerging Scholars Program and earn full rides to Clemson University.

MAY 25: NETC President tells Dillon School Board about success of dual enrollment program…Wallace elected mayor pro-tem of Dillon City Council.

MAY 27: Dillon man volunteers to clear trash from St. Mary’s Cemetery…N.C. man killed in collision on State Park Road.

JUNE

JUNE 1: Bear visits Latta Schools…Memorial Day observance held.

JUNE 3: Kitten becomes “Little Treasure” for local family…Above-normal hurricane season predicted.

JUNE 8: Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Lake View…Hundreds turn out for Sheriff’s Family and Friends Day…The Schafer Foundation has poured millions into community for decades.

JUNE 10: Tamara Nance-Bethea selected as new principal of Lake View Elementary…Drug arrest made in Lake View.

JUNE 15: Northwest Grains International, LLC, breaks ground on agricultural transload facility in Dillon County…Drug arrests made…Man faces several charges in shooting and police chase.

JUNE 17: Law enforcement and First Responders Appreciation Day held at Fork Presbyterian Church.

JUNE 22: I-95 closures to occur for bridge repair…S.C. Motor Fuel User Fee to increase on July 1st.

JUNE 24: Dillon County Narcotics Unit makes drug arrest in Latta area…Dillon District Four to provide summer meals at no charge…Carolinas Art Guild regroups after long pandemic break.

JUNE 29: Caresouth Carolina offering incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations in Dillon County…Dillon man charged in weekend shooting…Rep. Hayes is one of the three members of S.C. House on Budget Conference Committee.

JULY

JULY 1: Cedric Page is the Dillon County Tomato Contest Champion…Terry Morris receives Quilt of Honor.

JULY 6: S.C. Supreme Court decision could have $975,000 impact on Dillon County budget…Nearly 100 people appear for various hearings at court…Darius Leonard makes donation to Lake View Recreation Department… AT&T invests more than $4.1 million over three year period to connect customers in Dillon…Fatal collisions occur.

JULY 8: Vote on third reading of Dillon County Council budget ends in tie…Councilman Grice questions Councilman Campbell’s residence…Help For Veterans Food Drive is success.

JULY 13: Road milling and resurfacing underway in Town of Latta…Sales tax free holidays scheduled.

JULY 15: County transportation committee has tremendous responsibility when it comes to road improvement.

JULY 20: Dillon County doing well on economic development front…James Page named S.C. Poultry Federation Grower of the Year.

JULY 22: Chase ends in wreck…Latta School Board accepts retirement resignation of Superintendent…Hamer Church of God Loaves and Fishes ministry blesses many people.

JULY 27: Dillon man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter on second day of trial…Councilman Stevie Grice apologizes for being loud at last council meeting but not for what he said.

JULY 29: City Police investigating shooting…CDC recommends indoor masking regardless of vaccination status.

AUGUST

AUGUST 3: Dillon County First Steps receives funding…Purple Heart recipients recognized.

AUGUST 5: Dillon native competing in track at the Olympics.

AUGUST 10: Fifteen drug arrests made…City of Dillon Police investigating murder.

AUGUST 12: Latta Elementary teachers awarded grants…Live performances begin at Dillon County Theatre.

AUGUST 17: Tamara Nance-Bethea to lead Lake View Elementary School… Chris Ray selected as Lake View High School’s new assistant principal.

AUGUST 19: Three-vehicle wreck occurs on Highway 301 North…Dillon County Council honors Lake View baseball and softball state champions.

AUGUST 24: Major improvements coming to Gordon Park…Dillon County Council votes 4-3 to purchase lot for parking area beside Gordon Park.

AUGUST 26: Body found on Highway 301 North… Chevella German wins State Head Start Award.

AUGUST 31: Body on Highway 301 identified as Stacalin Savage…COVID-19 cases continue to rise in county and state.

SEPTEMBER

SEPTEMBER 2: Marlboro Development Team, Inc. leases 253,800 sq. ft. spec building to Harbor Freight Tools…Ophelia Green celebrating 100th birthday…Tabernacle of God ministries makes donation of goods to Dillon School District Four.

SEPTEMBER 7: One person dead, one person hospitalized after shooting on Wix Road…Stacalin Savage’s mother makes plea for information on what happened to her daughter…St. Mary’s Cemetery cleaned.

SEPTEMBER 9: Solemn ceremony to recall tragic events of September 11, 2001…Special 25th year anniversary September 11, 2001, remembrance issue published.

SEPTEMBER 14: Latta man sentenced to federal prison for role in Dollar Store armed robbery…Dillon Christian School hosts groundbreaking ceremony…September 11, 2001, remembrance ceremony held.

SEPTEMBER 16: Infant death reported…Infant and woman shot…Latta officers recognized by Governor for administering overdose reversal drug.

SEPTEMBER 21: Lake View native and award-winning strategist Tabitha James awarded $10,000 business grant…Town of Lake View holds community master plan meeting.

SEPTEMBER 23: Rabid bat confirmed in county… Former mayor, J. Todd Davis, speaks out about Dillon’s Main Street.

SEPTEMBER 28: Bond hearings on murder case and more take place at General Sessions Court…Jackson Winkeler inducted into SCDPS Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.

SEPTEMBER 30: Spectrum to discuss low cost, high speed broadband service with local officials at roundtable…Ribbon cutting held for Duke Energy’s first park and plug charger in state held at South of the Border.

OCTOBER

OCTOBER 5: Sheriff having success nine months into term…Jack Carmichael receives perfect score on SCPASS Science Test…Two people charged in bomb threat at LHS.

OCTOBER 7: Father-son duo, Allan and Jordan Rogers, fighting crime in Dillon County…Shelley Marsh selected as Latta Schools District Teacher of the Year.

OCTOBER 12: Search held for missing woman, Crystal McDaniel…Humane Society needs volunteers…Two people dead in separate shootings.

OCTOBER 14: Jason Gunter inducted into Dillon Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame…First Baptist Church to celebrate 130th anniversary.

OCTOBER 19: Firemen visit East Elementary…Veteran of the Year nominations sought.

OCTOBER 21: Drugs and violent crime round up held…Margaret McLellan named Dillon District Four Teacher of the Year.

OCTOBER 23: 4-H scarecrow winners announced… Help for Veterans Health Fair held.

OCTOBER 28: Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths of two North Carolina women on Vanderhall Road…City Police hold huge trunk-or-treat…MEC announces another large rate decrease.

NOVEMBER

NOVEMBER 2: Man shot, wrecks…Several Hallowe’en events held.

NOVEMBER 4: Changes underway at South of the Border…Dillon soldier accounted for from Korean War…Latta IGA management and staff receive Latta Rotary Citizen of the Year award.

NOVEMBER 9: Veterans Day Ceremony planned… Mount Calvary Baptist Church celebrates 134th Homecoming.

NOVEMBER 11: SCHP investigating hit and run…Retirement transition of Latta Superintendent John Kirby announced…Man charged in death at club.

NOVEMBER 16: Asa McDuffie and Joe Melvin Manning named Veterans of the Year…Latta Police participating in child safety program.

NOVEMBER 18: County Transportation Committee approves ambitious resurfacing plan for 2022-2023…Zaxby’s reopening.

NOVEMBER 23: Alpha Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma busy with activities.

NOVEMBER 25: Holiday Goodness held…County Coroner seeking family of deceased man…Dillon County woman arrested for fraudulent tax filings.

NOVEMBER 30: Wreck claims life…Farm-City Awards presented.

DECEMBER

DECEMBER 2: City police seeking help in solving three homicides…George Liebenrood named new Latta Superintendent…Lonnie Turner honored by Dillon Kiwanis Club for service.

DECEMBER 7: Downtown Master Plan presented in Lake View…Man arrested in double murder on Vanderhall Road…One person shot on South First Avenue in Dillon.

DECEMBER 9: New Mayor and Council Members elected in Latta-Mayor: Robbie Coward, Council Members: Marcus McGirt, Lizzie Crawford, and Robert McIntyre.

DECEMBER 14: Latta Mayor’s election overturned.

DECEMBER 16: Latta Mayor Nancy Brigman and Councilman Trudy Drawhorn honored for service…Dillon Police investigating murder.

DECEMBER 21: Christmas celebrated in this issue.

DECEMBER 23: Robbie Coward files notice of appeal and motion for reconsideration on decision of Latta Mayor’s race…A conversation with James Lockemy…Ribbon cut on new First Bank.

DECEMBER 28: Santa brings snowfall to Dillon…Citizens urged to get flu shots.

DECEMBER 30: See this issue.

Welcome, 2022!