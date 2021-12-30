Wayne Allen Poston, 71, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Memorial services will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Born in Darlington, SC, April 26, 1950, he was the son of the late Melvin Poston and Helen Virginia Hughes Poston.

Survivors include his daughter, Deddi West (Edward) of Lumberton, NC; brothers, Donald Poston of Florence, SC, and Delton Poston of New Hampshire; niece, Renee Troxell (Bryan); great-niece, Skylar Poston and great-nephew, Josh Hakim; best friend, Mickey Haynes; canine companion, Master Bailey. Mr. Poston was preceded in death by his parents; daugther, Fallon Poston; nephew, Little Don Poston; and sisters-in-law, Faye Poston and Debbie Poston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Florence Area Humane Society, 1434 S. McCurdy Road, Florence, SC 29506.