Lake View Christmas Parade Lineup Listed

Christmas on the Boulevard
Parade Line-Up
Line-up at 2:00 p.m.; Check-in at the intersection of N. Main Street
and E. 2nd Ave
Parade starts at 3:00 p.m.
All entries should be decorated for the holiday season and in a
manner that is safe for all participants and spectators.
The line-up is as follows:
1. Grand Marshals – the 2021 Class 1A State Baseball and Softball
Champions; the Lake View High School Baseball and Softball teams with
Coaches Brandi Huggins and Kip Herlong
2, Lake View High School Marching Band
3. Lake View High School Homecoming Queen 2021 – Zan’Dasia McNeil
4. Lake View High School Homecoming – 1st Runner Up – Morgan Capps
5. Lake View High School Homecoming – Court – Anaija Bethea
6. Lake View High School Homecoming Queen 2020 – Becca Cox
7. Hayes Hardware/NAPA Auto
8, Ronald Rowell from WDSC Radio
9. Piney Grove Baptist Church
10. Paul Lupo
11. Paul Lupo
12. Omar Shrine Clowns
13. Green Brothers Karate and Carolina Madam’s Dancer
14. Little Miss SC Sweetheart 2020 and Little Miss Clemson – Raelyn
Hope Barfield
15. Christmas on the Boulevard Baby Miss – Harper Huggins
16. Christmas on the Boulevard Tiny Miss – Lynnley Brown
17. Christmas on the Boulevard Little Miss – Khloe Turner
18. Fairmont High School Marching Band
19. John Ford, Jr.
20. Russell Ford
21. Devastating Dancing Divas
22. Howard Miller
23. Charles Kemp – Mayor-elect of Fairmont
24. Mr. Marietta
25. Josephine Gilchrist
26. First Baptist Church of Lake View
27. Miracle Temple Family Fellowship
28. Poplar Creek Baptist Church
29. Omar Jazz Morticians
30. Dillon County Chamber of Commerce
31. Elite Dance Company
32. Hi-Tec Signs
33. COTB Car Show Vintage Cars
34. Dillon High School Marching Cats
35. Florence Wildcats
36. Lake View Recreation Teams
37. Patriot Hospice
38. Ride and Shine Mobile Car Wash
39. Rough Cut Ranch
40. Tangela Wheeler
41. Tan’Kaisia Wheeler
42. Billy Hayes
43. Motorcycles
44. Lake View Rescue Squad
45. Gaddy’s Mill Fire Department – Station #4
46. Mullins Fire and Rescue Department
47. Lake View Fire Department – Station #3
48. Horses
