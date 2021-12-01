Lake View Christmas Parade Lineup Listed

Christmas on the Boulevard

Parade Line-Up

Line-up at 2:00 p.m.; Check-in at the intersection of N. Main Street

and E. 2nd Ave

Parade starts at 3:00 p.m.

All entries should be decorated for the holiday season and in a

manner that is safe for all participants and spectators.

The line-up is as follows:

1. Grand Marshals – the 2021 Class 1A State Baseball and Softball

Champions; the Lake View High School Baseball and Softball teams with

Coaches Brandi Huggins and Kip Herlong

2, Lake View High School Marching Band

3. Lake View High School Homecoming Queen 2021 – Zan’Dasia McNeil

4. Lake View High School Homecoming – 1st Runner Up – Morgan Capps

5. Lake View High School Homecoming – Court – Anaija Bethea

6. Lake View High School Homecoming Queen 2020 – Becca Cox

7. Hayes Hardware/NAPA Auto

8, Ronald Rowell from WDSC Radio

9. Piney Grove Baptist Church

10. Paul Lupo

11. Paul Lupo

12. Omar Shrine Clowns

13. Green Brothers Karate and Carolina Madam’s Dancer

14. Little Miss SC Sweetheart 2020 and Little Miss Clemson – Raelyn

Hope Barfield

15. Christmas on the Boulevard Baby Miss – Harper Huggins

16. Christmas on the Boulevard Tiny Miss – Lynnley Brown

17. Christmas on the Boulevard Little Miss – Khloe Turner

18. Fairmont High School Marching Band

19. John Ford, Jr.

20. Russell Ford

21. Devastating Dancing Divas

22. Howard Miller

23. Charles Kemp – Mayor-elect of Fairmont

24. Mr. Marietta

25. Josephine Gilchrist

26. First Baptist Church of Lake View

27. Miracle Temple Family Fellowship

28. Poplar Creek Baptist Church

29. Omar Jazz Morticians

30. Dillon County Chamber of Commerce

31. Elite Dance Company

32. Hi-Tec Signs

33. COTB Car Show Vintage Cars

34. Dillon High School Marching Cats

35. Florence Wildcats

36. Lake View Recreation Teams

37. Patriot Hospice

38. Ride and Shine Mobile Car Wash

39. Rough Cut Ranch

40. Tangela Wheeler

41. Tan’Kaisia Wheeler

42. Billy Hayes

43. Motorcycles

44. Lake View Rescue Squad

45. Gaddy’s Mill Fire Department – Station #4

46. Mullins Fire and Rescue Department

47. Lake View Fire Department – Station #3

48. Horses